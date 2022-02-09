New Dutch exhibition examines Indonesia's independence

An external view of the National Museum in Amsterdam with a poster advertising the show, “Revolusi! Indonesia Independent”, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. A new exhibition opens this week at the Dutch national museum that examines the violent birth of the Southeast Asian nation of Indonesia. The show, “Revolusi! Indonesia Independent” portrays the struggle for independence in the aftermath of World War II through the eyes of 23 witnesses. (AP photo/Mike Corder)