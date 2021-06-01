Michelle Good says residential school remains cast shadow over GGBooks fiction win

Author Michelle Good poses in this undated handout photo. Michelle Good should be celebrating back-to-back awards wins for her debut novel about residential school survivors, but instead, she's mourning the children whose deaths in the system are only now being accounted for. Good, a member of Red Pheasant Cree Nation west of Saskatoon, was awarded the $25,000 Governor General's Literary Award for fiction on Tuesday for "Five Little Indians," from HarperCollins Publishers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Kent Wong Photography