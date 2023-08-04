Star soprano Anna Netrebko sues Met Opera over its decision to cut ties over Russia-Ukraine war

FILE - Russian soprano Anna Netrebko bows to the audience at the end of La Scala opera house's gala season opener, Giacomo Puccini's opera "Tosca" at the Milan La Scala theater, Italy, on Dec. 7, 2019. Soprano Netrebko, once among the Metropolitan Opera’s biggest box office draws, sued the company and general manager Peter Gelb on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, alleging defamation, breach of contract and other violations related to the institution's decision to drop her following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)