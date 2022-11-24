Six major works by Lawren Harris sell for $7.3 million at Heffel auction

Artist Lawren Harris' painting "House in the Ward, Winter, City Painting No. 1," is shown in this handout photo. Six works by Lawren Harris led Heffels fall auction Thursday, totalling $7.3 million. One of the canvases, "House in the Ward, Winter, City Painting No. 1," sold for $2,521,250. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Heffel Fine Art Auction House *MANDATORY CREDIT*

TORONTO - Six works by Lawren Harris led Heffel’s fall auction Thursday, selling for a total of $7.3 million.

One of the canvases, "House in the Ward, Winter, City Painting No. 1," sold for $2,521,250.

A painting by female Automatist painter Marcelle Ferron led the postwar & Contemporary Art session, selling for $1,801,250.

Andy Warhol’s highly coveted portrait of Queen Elizabeth II surpassed the million-dollar mark and broke the global auction record for the series.

The royal blue screenprint from the ultrarare Royal Edition, dazzling with diamond dust, sold for $1,141,250.

Tom Thomson’s "Moccasin Flower or Orchids, Algonquin Park," sold above its estimate for $1,501,250.

Other highlights included:

– Three paintings by Lawren Harris were consigned to Heffel by the descendants of John Lyle, the architect behind Union Station and other iconic Toronto buildings. "Arctic Sketch XV" sold for $2,041,250, "From Berg Lake, Evening" fetched $1,561,250, and "Lake Superior Sketch XI" sold for $871,250.

– James Wilson Morrice’s "Paris, View from Studio Window," sold for $721,250

