John Davis, real singer behind Milli Vanilli, dies at 66

FILE - In this Oct. 26, 1992 file photo, Fabrice Morvan, left, and Rob Pilatus of Milli Vanilli perform during the taping of the Arsenio Hall Show in Los Angeles. John Davis, one of the real singers behind the lip-synching duo, died of the coronavirus this week. The South Carolina native was 66. Davis was credited as a backup singer on the pop duo's albums. (AP Photo/Craig Fujii, File)