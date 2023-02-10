Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura dies at 91

FILE - Spanish director Carlos Saura poses on the red carpet of the movie "I, Don Giovanni" ("Io, Don Giovanni") at the 4th edition of the Rome Film Festival, in Rome, on Oct. 20, 2009. The Spanish filmmaker Carlos Saura has died Friday Feb. 10. 2023 in Madrid at the age of 91 as confirmed by the Spanish Film Academy, the day before he was due to receive the Goya de Honor award for his film career. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)