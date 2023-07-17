Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 23-29:

Helen Mirren arrives for the screening of "Golda" in Jerusalem's Film Festival, Thursday, July 13, 2023. Mirren, who plays Israel's first female prime minister in her latest film, says she has been inspired by the widespread protests against the country's current prime minister. Mirren plays the late Golda Meir during the 1973 war between Israel and a coalition of Arab states in "Golda." (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)