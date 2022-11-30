Man seen at Takeoff's fatal shooting facing weapons charge

FILE - Takeoff arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. Authorities said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, that a man who has been accused of illegally having a gun at the time that rapper Takeoff was fatally shot last month outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley has been charged in connection with the case. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)