Closing arguments to start in Blac Chyna-Kardashians trial

In this courtroom artist sketch, Khloe Kardashian, from left, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner sit in court in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A jury has been seated in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. (Bill Robles via AP)