Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

This undated photo provided by the British Museum, shows the Rosetta Stone, the centerpiece of a new exhibition at London’s largest museum titled, "Hieroglyphs unlocking ancient Egypt," celebrating the 200th anniversary of the stone's decipherment, at the British Museum, in London. Thousands of Egyptians are demanding that the British Museum return the Rosetta stone. The bilingual carvings on the stone proved to be the breakthrough in the decipherment of ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics after being unearthed by colonialists in Egypt in 1799. (The British Museum via AP)