Pickleball, Colbert, other stars team up for charity special

FILE - Late night talk show host Stephen Colbert arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022. Colbert will host CBS' “Pickled,” a pickleball tournament in which celebrities will compete. The two-hour special will air at 9 p.m. EST Nov. 17 on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)