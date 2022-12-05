The women at the center of Harvey Weinstein's LA rape trial

FILE - Ambra Battilana Gutierrez attends the premiere of "She Said" during the 60th New York Film Festival on Oct. 13, 2022, in New York. Gutierrez, an Italian and Filipina model, reported to authorities in 2015 that Weinstein groped her breast at a New York meeting. She became a major media figure in the #MeToo explosion two years later, when The New Yorker reported Weinstein paid her $1 million to silence her after prosecutors declined to charge him. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)