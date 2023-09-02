Plans for a memorial to Queen Elizabeth II to be unveiled in 2026 to mark her 100th birthday

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2012 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II looks up and waves to members of staff of The Foreign and Commonwealth Office as she ends an official visit which is part of her Jubilee celebrations in London. Britain's government says an independent body will unveil plans for a permanent memorial to Queen Elizabeth II in 2026, to mark what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday. The Cabinet Office said Robin Janvrin, Elizabeth’s former private secretary, has been appointed as chairman of the Queen Elizabeth memorial committee. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant Pool, File)