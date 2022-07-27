Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings to split 'Jeopardy!' host job

FILE - In this combination of images shows Ken Jennings, left, as he appears at the 2020 ABC Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020, and actress Mayim Bialik as she appears at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018. On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, it was announced that “Jeopardy!” closed and signed deals with Bialik and Jennings to be co-hosts of the popular game show moving forward. (AP Photos, File)