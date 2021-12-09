Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show

FILE - Travis Scott performs at the Astroworld Music Festival in Houston on Nov. 5, 2021. Scott said he didn't know that fans had died at his Astroworld festival until after his performance ended. In an interview with Charlamagne Tha God posted on Thursday, Dec. 9, Scott said he paused the performance a couple of times, but couldn't hear fans screaming for help. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)