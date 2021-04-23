Shock G, off-kilter Digital Underground leader, dead at 57

In this photo provided by Nzazi Malonga, Shock G, left, poses at the "All Eyez On Me" film premiere in Los Angeles on June 14, 2017. Shock G, who blended whimsical wordplay with reverence for '70s funk as leader of the off-kilter hip-hop group Digital Underground, has died. He was 57. Nzazi Malonga, a longtime friend who served as head of security and helped manage the group, said the rapper-producer was found unresponsive Thursday, April 22, 2021, in a hotel room in Tampa, Fla. (Nzazi Malonga via AP)