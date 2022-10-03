Andrew Lloyd Webber to transfer his 'Cinderella' to Broadway

FILE - Composer and executive producer Andrew Lloyd Webber attends the world premiere of "Cats" in New York on Dec. 16, 2019. The musical theater icon announced Monday that his retooled version of “Cinderella” will land in New York at the Imperial Theatre in February with new songs, a new leading lady and a new title, “Bad Cinderella.” (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)