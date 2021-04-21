Queen thankful for 'support, kindness' after Philip's death

A bird flies over Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle, just days after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip. Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the queen on Wednesday. Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)