Anishinaabe comedian's 10-part series premieres on CTV Comedy Channel

Paul Rabliauskas is shown in an episode of "Acting Good" in this undated handout photo. Nestled somewhere among the vast and sprawling boreal forest in northern Manitoba is the remote community of Grouse Lake First Nation. The small, fly-in community lives by its own set of rules and is home to a tight-knit group of family and friends not unlike many First Nations across the country. While the First Nation itself is fictional, the stories featured in CTV Comedy Channel's newest sitcom "Acting Good" are not. The 10-part comedy series premiering Monday night is loosely based on the life of Anishinaabe comedian Paul Rabliauskas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Bell Media