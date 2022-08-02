New York prisons lift ban on book about Attica uprising

FILE — State police in riot gear regain control of prisoners following the Attica prison riot in Attica, New York, Sept. 1971. The riot, in which 43 were killed, lasted four days during which guards were held as hostages. New York authorities have lifted a ban that had stopped state prison inmates from reading a book about the 1971 Attica Correctional Facility uprising following a First Amendment lawsuit brought by its author. (AP Photo, File)