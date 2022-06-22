James Rado, who co-created groundbreaking ‘Hair,’ dies at 90

FILE - Hair creators Galt Macdermot, left, and James Rado appear during a photo call for the upcoming Broadway production of "HAIR: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical," on Jan. 30, 2009 in New York. Rado died Tuesday night, June 21, 2022 in New York of cardio respiratory arrest, according to friend and publicist Merle Frimark. He was 90. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)