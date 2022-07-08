Larry Storch, zany Cpl. Agarn on TV's 'F Troop,' dies at 99

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 1966, file photo, actor Larry Storch, one of the co-stars of "F Troop", poses during the filming of an episode at the Warner Brothers studio in Los Angeles. Storch, the rubber-faced comic whose long career in theater, movies and television was capped by his role as “F Troop’s” zany Cpl. Agarn in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier shows, died Friday in New York. He was 99. (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File)