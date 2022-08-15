Film academy apologizes to Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon Brando was declining his Oscar as best actor for his role in "The Godfather," on March 27, 1973. The move was meant to protest Hollywood's treatment of American Indians. Nearly 50 years later, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has apologized to Littlefeather for the abuse she endured. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday said that it will host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” on Sept. 17. (AP Photo, File)