Back to gravity: Russians talk about world's 1st space movie

In this photo released by Roscosmos Space Agency, Russian space agency rescue team members carry actress Yulia Peresild shortly after the landing of the Russian Soyuz MS-18 space capsule about 150 km (90 miles) south-east of the Kazakh town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. The Soyuz MS-18 capsule landed upright in the steppes of Kazakhstan on Sunday with cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, actress Yulia Peresild and film director Klim Shipenko aboard after a 3 1/2-hour trip from the International Space Station. (Roscosmos Space Agency via AP)