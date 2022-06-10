Roy Moore seeks to revive lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen

FILE - Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Roy Moore's attorney tried to convince three federal appeals court judges to revive a $95 million lawsuit the former Alabama candidate for U.S. Senate brought against comedian Cohen, in New York, Friday, June 10, 2022. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)