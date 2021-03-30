Goldberg, Zendaya to be honoured at Essence Hollywood awards

This combination photo shows actress Michaela Coel, from left, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Whoopi Goldberg and Zendaya. Essence announced on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, that the actresses are among the honorees at this year's Essence Black Women in Hollywood event. The 14th annual ceremony will live stream on Essence.com on April 22 at 7 PM EST. (AP Photo)