Rapper MoneySign Suede dies in California prison stabbing

This March 30, 3023, photo provided by The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows inmate Jaime Brugada Valdez also know as MoneySign Suede. Authorities and his lawyer say the rapper has died after being stabbed in a shower at a California prison. The 22-year-old rapper, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 and died at a prison medical facility. (The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) =