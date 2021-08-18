Timeline of R. Kelly's life, lurid rumor to criminal charges

FILE - A van is seen outside the gate at the home of Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly on June 5, 2002, in Olympia Fields, Ill. Crain's Chicago Business reported that a $2.9 million foreclosure was filed by JPMorgan Chase bank against Kelly's suburban Chicago mansion. The 54-year-old R&B singer will once again head to court this week. His federal trial in New York begins Wednesday, Aug. 18. 2021, and will explore years of sexual abuse allegations. He has vehemently denied the allegations against him. (AP Photo/Frank Polich, File)