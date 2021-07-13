'Marrying Millions' TV star pleads not guilty to raping teen

William Hutchinson, a Texas real estate developer and reality TV personality, exits superior court in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Hutchinson made his first appearance in Orange County Superior Court to face sexual assault charges, including allegations that he raped an unconscious 16-year-old girl while on vacation in Laguna Beach. One of his attorneys, Jacqueline Goodman, is at right. Hutchinson gained fame while appearing on the Lifetime series "Marrying Millions," which spotlighted his relationship with a woman 40 years younger than him. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)