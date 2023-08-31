Nickelback, Sho Madjozi, Finn Wolfhard among musicians set for TIFF street party

Members of the band Nickelback, consisting of, left to right, Ryan Peake, Chad Kroeger, Daniel Adair and Mike Kroeger attend a Canadian Music Hall of Fame plaque ceremony in Calgary on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Canadian rockers Nickelback, South African rapper Sho Madjozi and Finn Wolfhard’s band The Aubreys are among the artists set to perform at the Toronto International Film Festival’s annual street party. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh