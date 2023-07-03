The American flag wasn't always revered as it is today. At the beginning, it was an afterthought

FILE - A neon American flag hangs on the side of the Armed Forces Recruiting Station, seen at left, in New York's Times Square, May 17, 2012. Flags proliferate every July Fourth, but it wasn't always a revered and debated symbol. Unlike the right to assemble or trial by jury, the flag's role was not prescribed by the founders: Flags would have been rare during early Independence Day celebrations and were so peripheral to early U.S. history that no original flag exists. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)