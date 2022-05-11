Japanese writer who documented WWII Tokyo firebombing dies

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 1945, file photo, makeshift housing built from galvanized iron roofing of burned buildings stand amid destruction and rubble in Tokyo. U.S. bombings of more than 60 Japanese cities from January 1944 to August 1945 killed an estimated 333,000 people, including the victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings. Katsumoto Saotome, a Japanese writer who gathered the accounts of survivors of the U.S. firebombing of Tokyo in World War II to raise awareness of the massive civilian deaths and the importance of peace, has died. He was 90. (AP Photo/Frank Filan, File)