Oscar-nominated 'MASH' actor Sally Kellerman dies at 84

FILE - Sally Kellerman arrives at the 2015 Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Universal Hilton on Friday, April 24, 2015, in Universal City, Calif. Kellerman, the Oscar-nominated actor who played “Hot Lips” Houlihan in director Robert Altman's 1970 army comedy “MASH," died Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at age 84. Kellerman died of heart failure at her home in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles, her manager and publicist Alan Eichler said. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)