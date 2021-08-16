Canada's Manny Jacinto on Nicole Kidman's 'masterclass' in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Actors Manny Jacinto and Nicole Kidman are shown in the series "Nine Perfect Strangers," premiering Friday on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, in this undated handout photo. There were moments on the set of "Nine Perfect Strangers" when Canadian actor Manny Jacinto felt like he was in "a masterclass" with Nicole Kidman. The Vancouver-raised star worked closely with Kidman in the new miniseries premiering Friday on Amazon Prime Video in Canada, playing the confidant to her character, an enigmatic Russian guru at a wellness resort using unusual methods to help clients heal and transform. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Amazon Prime Video, Vince Valitutti