Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in 'Serial' case

FILE - Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. Hae Min Lee's brother, Young Lee, has asked the Maryland Court of Special Appeals to halt court proceedings for Syed, whose conviction in Lee's 1999 killing was reversed by Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn in September 2022. Now, the office of Maryland's attorney general is supporting the brother's appeal. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File)