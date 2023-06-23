Pope Francis invites artists to the Sistine Chapel as the Vatican seeks a new cultural dialogue

Ukrainian singer Tina Carol talks to reporters after being received by Pope Francis on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the creation of the Contemporary Art section of the Vatican Museum, at the Vatican, Friday, June 23, 2023. Some 200 artists were received by the Pope at the Vatican on the 50th anniversary of the creation of the modern religious art collection opened on June 23, 1973 by Pope Paul VI that includes works from artists such as Van Gogh, Gauguin, Bacon, Botero, Rodin, De Chirico, Severini, Guttuso, Matisse and others. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)