Daniel Barenboim leaves Berlin Staatsoper job after 30 years

FILE -- Daniel Barenboim, general music director of the Berlin State Opera and the Staatskapelle Berlin, speaks during a press conference in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Daniel Barenboim on Friday announced his resignation as the general music director of Berlin's Staatsoper, a job that he has held for over three decades, saying that his health has become too poor to carry on. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, file)