'Wildfire,' 'Sweeney Todd' among top winners at Dora Mavor Moore Awards

Soo Garay, Paul Dunn and Zorana Sadiq are shown in a handout photo. Factory Theatre's "Wildfire" was the top winner in the general theatre division at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards. The dark comedy took the prizes for best production, best new play and best direction at a ceremony at Toronto's Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre. Presented by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts, the Doras handed out honours for excellence in local theatre, dance and opera Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Dahlia Katz **MANDATORY CREDIT**