Espionage thriller 'Rabbit Hole' a new challenge for action star Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir of the Paramount Plus series "Rabbit Hole" is shown in this undated handout photo. Toronto-raised actor Kiefer Sutherland does not spend time, as he puts it, "surfing the web." He doesn’t browse online for news and still attends a library for instances of research. It's the recipe, he says, for avoiding misinformation. "It's from all sides of the political spectrum," says the star of a new deception-themed series "Rabbit Hole," premiering this Sunday on Paramount Plus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc., Marni Grossman