Huma Abedin, longtime Hillary Clinton aide, has book deal

FILE - Huma Abedin attends a screening of "American Woman" on Dec. 12, 2019, in New York. Abedin has a memoir coming out this fall. The close aide to Hillary Clinton and estranged wife of disgraced former Rep. Anthony Weiner wrote "Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.” Scribner told The Associated Press on Thursday that the book will be released Nov. 2. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)