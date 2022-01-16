Celebrated Greek painter Alekos Fassianos dies at 86

FILE - Greek painter Alekos Fassianos attends a ceremony for the presentation of the medal of the Athens Marathon, in Athens, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Fassianos, one of the most important modern Greek painters, died Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at his home after a long illness, the state news agency ANA reported. He was 86. (Markos Chouzouris/Eurokinissi via AP)