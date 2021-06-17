R. Kelly nears OK for new legal team for upcoming trial

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago. U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly signaled on Thursday, June 17, 2021, that the jailed R&B singer will likely get to keep his new defense team for his sex-trafficking trial, despite questions about his attorney's communications with one of Kelly's ex-girlfriends. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)