Sex educator, television host Sue Johanson dead at 93

TV sexpert Sue Johanson is seen in an undated still frame on the set of her show "Talk Sex." Johanson passing the torch to a new generation of online educators is the subject of a new documentary that traces her career and explores her legacy.

TORONTO - Canadian TV's foremost sex guru Sue Johanson has died at age 93.

Director Lisa Rideout, who made a documentary last year about Johanson, confirmed the news.

Johanson, a nurse, made her name in Canada and the United States by talking about sex on the radio and TV.

She got her start setting up a birth control clinic at a Toronto high school in 1970.

She then started travelling to schools across Ontario to offer sex education, and her radio show hit Toronto airwaves a decade later.

Johanson's straight talk about sex earned her call-in advice shows a loyal following, first on the radio and later on both Canadian and American TV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2023.

