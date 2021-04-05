McBride, Trethewey among winners of Anisfield-Wolf awards

Author James McBride poses for a portrait during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Jan. 23, 2012, left, and U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey poses outside the president's office at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss., on Sept. 18, 2012. McBride, Trethewey and science fiction great Samuel R. Delaney are among this year’s winners of Anisfeld-Wolf awards for books that confront racism and help promote diversity. (AP Photo)