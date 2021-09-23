Muti extends to 2022-23 as Chicago Symphony music director

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's concert at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein, Austria. Muti has extended his contract as music director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra by one year through the 2022-23 season. The 80-year-old Italian became music director of the CSO in 2010, succeeding Daniel Barenboim. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak File)