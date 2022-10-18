R. Kelly associate seeks legal fees after acquittal

FILE - Derrel McDavid stands with his attorney's at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago after verdicts were reached in R. Kelly's trial, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. McDavid, R. Kelly's former business manager, asked a federal judge on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, to award him $850,000 in attorneys fees after a jury acquitted him during the same trial in Chicago at which the R&B singer was convicted of child pornography charges. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)