FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly Prime Ministers' Questions session in parliament in London, on Oct. 19, 2022. Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss has a book coming out next spring in which she will reflect on her years in government, offer advice for future leaders and recall lessons she learned while often being “the only conservative in the room.” (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)