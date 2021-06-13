Ned Beatty, titanic character actor of 'Network,' dies at 83

FILE - In this Thursday, June 22, 2000, file photo, director-producer Robert Altman, right, laughs with actor Ned Beatty prior to the 25th anniversary screening of "Nashville," at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif. Beatty portrayed Delbert Reese in Altman's film. Beatty, the indelible character actor whose first film role, as a genial vacationer brutally raped by a backwoodsman in 1972′s “Deliverance,” launched him on a long, prolific and accomplished career, died Sunday, June 13, 2021. He was 83. (AP Photo/Michael Caulfield, File)