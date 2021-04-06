Dave Grohl memoir 'The Storyteller' coming out October 5

FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Dave Grohl of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Grohl’s memoir “The Storyteller” will come out Oct. 5, Dey Street Books announced Tuesday. The 52-year-old Grohl will reflect on everything from his childhood to his years with Nirvana and Foo Fighters. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)