French actor Alain Delon's children accuse his companion of bullying, dog cruelty

FILE - French actor Alain Delon and his son Anthony Delon, left, arrive at the Saint Germain des Près church to attend Jean-Paul Belmondo's funeral service, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 in Paris. Alain Delon's children are accusing his partner of bullying the 87-year-old French film star and of cruelty toward his dog — legal complaints that a French prosecutor has now directed police to investigate. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)